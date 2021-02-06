COVID-19 vaccination for front line workers begins

Covaxin to be used from Monday

COVID-19 vaccination for front line workers has begun on Saturday. Telangana Health department staff started to give jabs to employees of Police, Municipality, Panchayat Raj, and Revenue departments.

While the target was 41,666, only 15,437 beneficiaries have turned up. Only 37% of the listed beneficiaries took the jab. Two cases of minor Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported.

The vaccination drive was launched on January 16. The first priority was given to Healthcare Workers (HCW) from government sector, followed by those from private sector. The drive for HCWs has come to an end on Friday and the vaccination for the front line workers has begun from Saturday. From January 6 to February 6, 2,08,922 were vaccinated.

Photos of senior police officers taking the vaccine on Saturday started to circulate from the morning. Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy took the vaccine at Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), Tilaknagar, Nallakunta.

Senior officials from the Health department said that employees from Municipality, Revenue, and Panchayat Raj departments too were given the vaccine on Saturday.

There are a total of around 2.5 lakh front line workers. As per current plans, vaccination for them will be conducted from February 6 to 12. The drive will resume from Monday. A mop-up round will be held to immunize the front line workers who missed taking the jab.

Covaxin from Monday

Telangana Health department will start using Covaxin to immunise people from Monday. Till Saturday, only Covishield was used. State’s Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said that Covaxin doses were supplied to Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. It will be supplied to other districts too gradually.