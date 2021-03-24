COVID-19 | Telangana reports 412 cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad

24 March 2021 00:39 IST

Over 400 cases were last reported on January 5

Over 400 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Telangana after 75 days. On Monday, 412 people were detected with coronavirus, which is the second highest in a day this year. The last time over 400 cases were recorded was on January 5 when 417 people tested positive.

A total of 68,171 samples were tested on Monday, which is the highest in a day since March 2, last year, and the results of 805 were awaited. Three more COVID-19 patients died. The cases in GHMC has crossed 100. The new 412 cases include 103 from GHMC, 32 from Nirmal, 31 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 27 from Rangareddy, 12 each from Karimnagar and Warangal Urban. Only one case was recorded in Narayanpet.

From March 2, 2020, to March 22 this year, 97,18,833 samples were tested and 3,03,867 persons were detected with coronavirus.

Genome sequencing

As part of measures to know if any new variant is circulating in Telangana, random samples collected were sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for genome sequencing. Samples were also collected from schools where cluster of cases were detected in the last two weeks.

The Health department would cross 10 lakh vaccine doses in a day or two. From January 16, when the vaccination was launched, to March 22, a total of 9,68,050 vaccine doses were given. While 7,47,287 received first dose, 2,20,763 received the second dose.