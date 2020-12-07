COVID-19 | Telangana records 517 fresh cases

Hyderabad

07 December 2020 23:19 IST

The COVID-19 tally in Telangana reached 2,73,858 with another 517 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. While 33,098 people underwent tests, results of 644 were awaited. Two more COVID patients died, pushing up the toll to 1,474.

From December 1, as many as 51,000 to 60,000 tests were being performed in a day. However, on Sunday, only 33,908 samples were examined. Of those, 30,918 opted for government health facilities.

The new 517 cases include 102 from GHMC region, 57 from Rangareddy, 36 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 33 from Karimnagar. There were no cases in Narayanpet and Kamareddy, and just one in Jogulamba-Gadwal.

So far, a total of 58,12,588 samples have been examined. Of the total cases, 7,778 are active while 2,64,606 have recovered.