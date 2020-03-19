Telangana

COVID-19 suspect

A paramilitary forces jawan

A resident of Reddipet school tanda in Ramareddy mandal who was admitted to the Area Hospital here with complaint of fever, cough and cold and headache has been rushed in a special ambulance to the Chest Hospital in Hyderabad under the suspicion of being a COVID-19 case on Thursday.

A jawan in Central paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir reached his village via New Delhi and Hyderabad by train three days ago. He has been suffering from the symptoms of coronavirus ever since he reached home. As he was admitted to the hospital doctors over there referred him to the Chest Hospital, according to official sources.

