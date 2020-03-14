COVID-19 suspect in Mancherial referred to Gandhi Hospital

ADILABAD

14 March 2020 17:56 IST

A student in Italy, he had returned few days ago

A suspected COVID-19 patient in Mancherial district headquarters town was referred to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday for confirmatory tests. The patient, a student of MS course in Italy had returned home some 12 days back.

He had come to Mancherial government hospital for treatment for fever, cold and cough. The fact that he had come from Italy, a high COVID-19 risk country and the symptoms exhibited made the doctors suspicious and they referred him to Hyderabad.

The youth is the second suspect from old united Adilabad district. The first was from Adilabad district but tested negative for COVID-19 after authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences had sent him to Gandhi Hospital last week.

