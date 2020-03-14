COVID-19 suspect in Mancherial referred to Gandhi Hospital

A suspected COVID-19 patient in Mancherial district headquarters town was referred to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday for confirmatory tests. The patient, a student of MS course in Italy had returned home some 12 days back.
He had come to Mancherial government hospital for treatment for fever, cold and cough. The fact that he had come from Italy, a high COVID-19 risk country and the symptoms exhibited made the doctors suspicious and they referred him to Hyderabad.
The youth is the second suspect from old united Adilabad district. The first was from Adilabad district but tested negative for COVID-19 after authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences had sent him to Gandhi Hospital last week.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.