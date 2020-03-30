COVID-19 suspect dies of ‘heart attack’

A coronavirus suspect, who was admitted in the isolation ward at Government General Hospital (GGH) here, died of heart attack on Monday, following which family members of the deceased attempted to attack the doctors who treated him, accusing them of being negligent.

The 62-year-old was in contact with one retired employee who arrived from New Delhi recently and was admitted in the isolation ward at Makloor.

Of the 10 others who are neighbours of the retired employee and are in the isolation ward in GGH, two would be sent to Gandhi Hospital as their condition is slightly serious, GGH nodal officer J. Tirupati Rao said.

“Probably the patient might have died due to fear. He had no COVID-19 symptoms when he was admitted to the hospital. Blood samples were sent to Pune, and the results are awaited. He was normal, and was not even put on ventilator. Normally, in COVID-19 cases, a patient would be safe for four to five days on ventilator,” said Dr. Rao.

The family members who made a ruckus are also in isolation ward.