COVID-19 stress inducing symptoms of cardiac problems

HYDERABAD

04 October 2020 21:04 IST

Most patients who are consulting cardiologists in fact need counselling, says doctor

A pounding heart giving sense of imminent heart attack or other cardiac problem — is making people suffering from these symptoms are consulting specialist doctor through video calls. Cautioning that only detailed examinations and diagnostic reports helps them to come to a conclusion on the actual cause of the the problem, a cardiologist said that stress and anxiety, triggered by various reasons, could give a sense of abnormal heart rhythm.

A senior consultant cardiologist at KIMS Hospitals, B. Hygriv Rao, cited the case study of a 25-year-old man from Chhattisgarh who complained of palpitations. He had no cardiac issues before and was otherwise healthy.

“This young man’s lifestyle represents the new normal. He works from home, rarely goes out, off socialisation and reads COVID statistics on the internet. It didn’t take me long to realise this gentleman had no cardiac problem and needed reassurance and few days of medication for his anxiety,” the cardiologist said.

When a patient with the complaint consults them, the specialist doctors checks background, lifestyle, information on vitals, ECG report, to know if the patient is suffering from cardiac arrhythmia, heart problem, or if it was just a false alarm induced by stress, anxiety. Consulting a doctor helps to know reason behind abnormality.

Job insecurity, uncertainty about future, financial distress, fear of contracting COVID-19 and other problems associated with it are some of the problems building up stress in people. Dr. Rao suggested that counselling by trained psychologists will help those who suffer from such anxiety induced false alarms.

He pointed out that there are two categories of COVID-19 patients who might genuinely suffer from cardiac problems. The first set of people are those with pre-existing cardiac issues which worsen after contracting COVID-19. The second are those who develop cardiac issues after getting the infectious disease.

However, there have been many cases of cardiac patients who contracted COVID-19 and have recovered at Telangana government hospitals.