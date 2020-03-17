COVID-19: Alert sounded in Singareni coal belt

In order to check the spread of COVID-19 in the coal miners-dominated areas of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, the management has sounded a high alert and launched several initiatives to control the spread of disease in the entire coal belt of the north Telangana region.

Already, the management had banned the use of biometric attendance system for miners and others at all places and started a register system. It had also announced the closure of all the Singareni schools and polytechnic colleges. Further, Singareni clubs, function halls, swimming pools and conduct of training classes by the Singareni Seva Samithi to women for self-employment in various trades in the entire coal belt region have been closed.

Anti-viral sprays

To avoid the spread of disease where miners assemble in large numbers at underground and open cast projects, anti-viral sprays were taken up by the management in coordination with the Singareni Hospital. Authorities were also distributing masks to the miners to attend to their duties and to protect themselves from the virus as well as dust pollution.

The Singareni management had also launched a special sanitation drive in the mines as well as miners’ colonies and is conducting door-to-door surveys and creating awareness about the importance of protection from the spread of COVID-19. The Singareni Area hospital had also opened a help desk and the doctors have launched awareness programmes by visiting the mines and residential areas.

Awareness and education

Several banners and posters have come up in the mines and residential areas educating people about the importance of measures to check the spread of COVID-19. People were being told to avoid handshakes and follow the traditional ‘namaste’ .

The management had also given clear instructions to avoid the usage of ACs in all its offices. With the financial year coming to close very soon, the authorities were taking all measures to ensure that miners attend to their duties and participate in achieving the the targeted coal production.