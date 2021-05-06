COVID-19 positive cases over 6,000; 52 deaths

HYDERABAD:

06 May 2021 17:44 IST

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao in the official bulletin issued in the morning maintained that the fatality rate across Telangana is about 0.54% less than the national average of 1.1%.

There is a small dip in the number of COVID-19 positive cases with 6,026 on May 5 when compared to 6,361 cases detected the previous day with the number of tests conducted showing a rise at 79,824 as against the 77,435 tests conducted the day before.

Official death toll count, however, rose by one to 52 from 51. The total number of active cases stood at 77,127 across Telangana with the majority of the cases continuing to be from the twin cities and the suburbs.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao, in the official bulletin issued in the morning, maintained that the fatality rate across Telangana is about 0.54% less than the national average of 1.1%.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of people recovered is 6,551. 3.96 lakh persons having recovered from the coronavirus so far, with the recovery rate being at 83.24%, which is more than the national average of 82%. The total number of those infected from last year is around 4.76 lakh.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) leads the number of cases with 1,115, followed by Medchal-Malakajgiri 418, Ranga Reddy 403 and Sanga Reddy 231. There has been marked rise in the cases where Municipal polls have been conducted recently, with Nalgonda showing 368 cases, Siddipet 231, Khammam 205, Warangal Urban 224 and Warangal Rural 133 cases. Other districts with significant positive cases are Karimnagar 223, Nagarkurnool 206 and Medak 205.

Official figures show a noticeable rise in the COVID-19 positive cases from the districts of Nalgonda, Warangal, Mulug, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool and in the last one week period. Whereas there is a slight reduction in the cases in the districts in and around the capital.

The lows case counts are in districts of Nirmal 41, Narayanpet 50, Khomarambheem Asifabad 52, Adilabad 56, Jangoan 60, Jayashankar Bhupalapally 75 and Rajanna Sircilla 76.

An interesting pattern is discernible in the current second wave with people in the age group of 21-30 and 31-40 being infected more from among both males and females. From among the positive males 21.6% each belong to these two age groups while for females, it is 8.2% and 7.4% of the positive cases, respectively. Males in the age groups of 41-50 form 17.6% of cases and 14.5% are in the 51-60 age group. For the ladies 41-50 age group form 6.5% of cases.

Males vastly outnumber women among the positive cases detected at 61.5% and 38.5%, respectively. The director has already identified 20-50 years as ‘susceptible age groups’ and hence, they should not venture out unless necessary for work or shopping for essential goods. But by following precautionary protocols of face masks, social distancing and personal hygiene. Children less than 10 years and elders above 60 years continue to be vulnerable age groups and advised not to venture out.