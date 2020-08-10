COVID-19 | Poor bearing brunt of pandemic: KVVPS

Stating that the poorest and marginalised sections were bearing the brunt of COVID-19 the most, Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Samithi (KVVPS) State general secretary T. Skylab Babu has sought scaling up of public health services to protect the vulnerable communities from the pandemic.
Speaking at an online seminar on the topic “Significance of public health — social justice” conducted by the KVPS on Monday evening, he charged both the State and Central governments with leaving the poorest of the poor and voiceless masses in the lurch during the current COVID-19 crisis.
The governments’ response to the pandemic has so far been grossly inadequate lacking concrete measures to deal with the crisis and help the distraught people, he alleged.
He demanded that the State government take urgent measures to send mobile medical teams to Dalit colonies to provide COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment services to the needy. The public health care services should be expanded in a mission mode to stave off the coronavirus spread and save people’s lives, he said.
Mahabubnagar Government Medical College Superintendent D. Ramkishan, KVPS Khammam district president M. Prasad and general secretary N. Manohar, among others, participated in the webinar.
