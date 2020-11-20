COVID-19 | Number of tests crosses 50 lakh in Telangana

1,058 test positive for coronavirus

The number of tests to detect coronavirus have crossed 50 lakh in Telangana.

With 38,757 tests on Wednesday, the total stands at 50,11,164. Till mid-June, only around 1,000 samples were tested in a day.

The State Health Department gradually increased the numbers at government health facilities from June 15. At the same time, private labs too were allowed to conduct tests. By the end of June, a maximum of 4,100 samples were examined in a day, which increased to around 21,000 a day by July-end.

A sharp spike in the daily tests was recorded from August 25 when around 60,000 people were examined in a day. This continued till September 11 and started to gradually decrease. In November, around 40,000-45,000 samples were tested in a day.

On Wednesday, out of the 38,757 samples, 1,058 tested positive for coronavirus. Results of 542 are awaited, while four more COVID-19 patients died.

The new cases include 168 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 93 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 91 in Rangareddy. The lowest of two cases were detected in Jogulamba Gadwal, four in Adilabad.

From March 2 to November 18, out of the 50,11,164 samples which were tested, 2,60,834 were detected with coronavirus.

Of the total cases, 12,682 were positive cases, 2,46,733 have recovered, while 1,419 people have died. While the recovery rate in India is 93.6%, it is 94.59% in the State.