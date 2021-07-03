COVID-19 | Less than 100 cases in GHMC area after 104 days

Of the 848 fresh infections, only 98 were from Greater Hyderabad limits

In a sense of relief for Health officials, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region, which had been consistently contributing maximum COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, has clocked double-digit figures after 104 days. On Saturday, only 98 persons tested positive for the infection. The last time less than 100 cases were detected in GHMC limits was on March 21.

During the peak of the pandemic second wave, more than 1,500 cases were recorded on some days in the municipal corporation limits alone. With decline in the peak, cases in all localities too are coming down.

Overall, the State recorded 848 COVID cases on Saturday, taking the total to 6,26,085. While 1,08,954 samples were examined, results of 1,043 were awaited. Six patients succumbed to the virus. With that, the death toll has reached 3,684.

Apart from 98 cases from GHMC, the fresh infection tally included 66 from Nalgonda and 58 from Suryapet. The lowest of three cases were from Suryapet, four each from Jogulamba-Gadwal and Kamareddy, five each from Jangaon, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, andVikarabad districts.