COVID-19 index case from TS to be discharged soon

HYDERABAD

10 March 2020 22:37 IST

Youth may be discharged next Sunday if he tests negative a second time

The 24-year-old index (first) COVID-19 case from Telangana would be discharged in four days if he tests negative in the second consecutive test. The youngster who was admitted to Gandhi Hospital with viral pneumonia on March 1, tested negative for coronavirus infection for the first time on Sunday.

As per guidelines, a patient who tested positive can be discharged only if s/he tests negative twice consecutively. Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said the samples collected from him were put to second test on Tuesday. “The results would be known on Wednesday,” Mr Rajender said. If all goes well, he would be discharged next Sunday. It was learnt that the patient is recovering from viral pneumonia.

However, officials said that they are on alert as cases are being reported in neighbouring States. Screening of patients, isolating suspects and collecting samples for tests will continue. On Tuesday, 26 people were admitted in isolation wards and samples were collected for tests. Five of them tested negative. Till date, a total of 264 samples tested negative.

Mr Rajender who checked universal screening facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, said they were procuring two more standing thermal scanners in addition to the four scanners. As the virus continues to spread across the world, people are returning to their home towns. He said the screening is conducted round the clock at seven aerobridges.

Work force is multiplied four times. “200 people will screen passengers 24/7,” the Health Minister added.