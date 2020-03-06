COVID-19 impact: Devotee rush declines at Vemulawada

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The ancient and historic Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada in Rajanna-Sircilla district which witnesses hordes of devotees otherwise looks deserted following rumours about the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Following advisories urging people to avoid big gatherings to protect themselves from contracting the disease, pilgrims, mostly masses, have stopped visiting the Vemulawada temple, fearing they might catch the dreaded virus.

A fraction of the usual

Usually, the temple town witnesses around 30,000 to 50,000 devotees per day on normal days, and over one to two lakh devotees on weekends and holidays. Following rumours about COVID-19, their number had come down to less than 3,000 per day since Thursday. On Friday, considered an auspicious day, the devotees’ number had further dwindled to less than 2,000, and the temple wore a deserted look.

Sources said devotees, mostly masses were scared to visit the shrine where several thousands would arrive for the darshan and other rituals such as tying of an ox, following rumours obout COVID-19 spread. Besides, poor sanitation in the temple shrine since January due to arrival of hordes of devotees to the shrine on the eve of biennial Samakka-Sarakka Jatara, and the recently concluded Mahasivarathri Jatara too has made devotees put off their visit to the shrine.

Shrine not completely sanitised

Moreover, COBID-19 is likely to cast its impact on the ensuing five-day Sri Parvathi Rajarajeshwara Swamy Kalyanotsavam at Vemulawada from March 11 to 15 as well. Authorities, however, are making all arrangements for conducting the celestial wedding of the presiding deities.

The main celestial wedding of Lord Shiva with his consort Parvathi would be held on March 12. There would be several pujas and rituals at the temple shrine till March 15.

Locals have urged the district authorities to instruct the temple and Vemulawada municipal authorities to launch special sanitation drive in the temple town to avoid the spread of any diseases during the ensuing kalyanotsavams. They alleged that the authorities were yet to take up total sanitation in the town after the completion of the Mahasivarathri Jatara wherein several lakhs of devotees had visited the shrine.