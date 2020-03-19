High alert sounded in Karimnagar after eight Indonesians test positive for COVID-19

KARIMNAGAR

19 March 2020 11:28 IST

100 rapid action medical teams conducting door-to-door medical check-ups in and around the Collectorate premises covering a three-kilometre radius

In the wake of eight Indonesians who camped in Karimnagar town few days ago testing COVID-19 positive on Wednesday evening, the district administration had sounded a high alert in Karimnagar town on Thursday.

It has formed 100 rapid action medical teams to conduct door-to-door medical check-ups in and around the Collectorate premises covering a radius of three kilometres right from Bhagathnagar Crossroads to Indira Chowk including Mukarampura locality.

Curfew-like situation

The medical teams, with the support of local police have started checking each and every person in the vicinity. Police have also downed the shutters of shops and business establishments opposite the Collectorate to avoid people gathering in large numbers. A curfew-like situation is seen opposite the Collectorate. Police are also screening visitors to the Collectorate premises.

On the other hand, students appearing for the SSC examinations in various centres in the town were allowed to wear masks including towels as a protective measure. Medical authorities were providing sanitiser for the students to wash their hands before entering the examination hall.

‘Stay at home’

Talking to The Hindu on Thursday, Collector K. Shashanka said they had sounded a high alert and the medical teams have already started door-to-door checking in the vicinity of the Collectorate where the Indonesians had moved. He appealed to the people not to move out of their houses except for emergencies.

“During the medical check-up, if the staff notice persons with mild symptoms of COVID-19, they would be shifted to the isolation ward at the District Headquarters Hospital. The number of beds in the isolation ward have been increased from nine to 28. Besides, two private medical colleges have also opened isolation wards with 50 beds each to meet emergencies,” he said.

Mr. Shashanka advised people to maintain social distance, avoid travel stay at home.