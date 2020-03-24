COVID-19 | Emaikunta residents desert their village fearing infection

Fear of being infected with the dreaded COVID-19 virus has made residents of Emaikunta village in Indervelli mandal of Adilabad district desert their village - albeit temporarily. About 40 of the 120 families have shifted to their respective agriculture fields on Tuesday. The trigger? An Uganda-returned compatriot who has been under home isolation since Monday.

“His home is just a single room where the family of four, including his wife and two children live. The family members move out of their home frequently which has made the villagers scared,” recounted sarpanch Jadhav Lakhan of the piquant situation the village is facing.

Returnee creates flutter

The returnee was working as a mechanic in Uganda and came back by air to Mumbai on March 21, and by train to Adilabad the next day. “We informed the authorities the same day who suggested the person undergo home isolation for 14 days,” the sarpanch pointed out.

Padwal Bhav Singh, head of an eight-member family who was among the villagers who set up a temporary shelter in his field revealed that the entire village wanted the Uganda-returned to stay away from the village. “We asked him to stay elsewhere for the duration, and even offered to put him up in a comfortable tent in a field but the family does not budge,” Mr. Lakhan recalled.

“He is staying with his family in one room. What if he is infected and his children and wife are moving freely in the village?” asked Mr. Bhav Singh as he echoed the villagers’ fear. Meanwhile, more and more families are getting out of the village. “Fortunately, we have many huge trees which offer cool shade in this harsh weather,” he pointed out.