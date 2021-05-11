Covid-19 | Eight deaths alleged due to oxygen shortage at TIMS; Officials deny claims

A doctor working at the institution had alerted about the deaths and oxygen shortage.

The alleged oxygen shortage leading to deaths of COVID-19 has hit Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli, too. Deaths of eight patients on Sunday night were reportedly attributed to lack of the crucial resources. Doctors working at the hospitals, who were on the verge of breakdown, too pointed at the drop in oxygen levels.

However, top officials at the Telangana Health Department denied the allegations. They said that TIMS has a Liquid Oxygen Tank (LOT) which has sufficient stock.

The Hindu has evidence of a doctor alerting the institute officials saying eight of nine patients in a row have died. The patients were in an ICU in the second floor. The lone patient who survived was not on Non-Invasive Ventilation (NIV). The doctor has also informed the officials that upon enquiry, a Health Care Worker found that oxygen pressure dropped.

“We are here to save lives. Video messages were posted earlier that the oxygen levels were dropping despite using the equipment at highest level. There have been eight deaths on Sunday night. Authorities know about it,” sources in the hospital said.

When contacted, senior officials said that the institute has enough supply of oxygen.