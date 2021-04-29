COVID-19 deaths continue to increase in State

Telangana records 7,994 cases and 58 deaths

Telangana recorded 7,994 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The number of people who died of the infectious disease continued to increase. While 56 people died on Tuesday, 58 people died on Wednesday.

One of the reasons for comparatively less cases could be drop in the number of total tests. From April 8, anywhere between 1 lakh to 1.3 lakh samples were tested.

The highest of 10,122 people tested positive on April 26 when 99,638 samples were put to test. And on April 27 and 28, the samples examined were 82,270 and 80,181, leading to detection of 8,061 and 7,994 cases respectively. However, senior officials from the State Health department claimed that compared to other States, a high number of tests are being conducted in Telangana.

The highest of 1,630 cases were detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 615 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 558 in Rangareddy, 424 in Nalgonda, 301 in Nizamabad.

From March 2,2020 to April 28 of this year, a total of 1,28,28,763 samples were put to test and 4,27,960 were detected with the virus. Of the total, 76,060 were active cases, 3,49,692 have recovered, and 2,208 have died.