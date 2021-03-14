COVID-19 | Daily total tops 200 for second day in Telangana

Testing increased, 228 cases detected on Saturday

Cases of COVID-19 infection in Telangana have gone beyond the 200-mark for the second consecutive day. While 216 cases were recorded on Friday, 228 cases were detected on Saturday.

This is the second time since January 23 that over 200 cases have been logged in a day.

One of the reasons for the increase in cases is increased testing. From March 1 to 12, a maximum of 41000-odd samples were being tested on a daily basis. On Saturday, however, 50,998 samples were examined. This was done after Health Minister Eatala Rajender directed officials to conduct 50,000 tests a day as cases are surging in neighbouring States such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, which share a border with Telangana.

The new 228 cases on Saturday include 46 from Greater Hyderabad region, 17 from Rangareddy and 15 from Medchal Malkajgiri.

No cases were recorded in Narayanpet, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Jogulamba Gadwal and Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

So far, 92,00,465 samples have been examined, leading to the detection of 3,01,161 virus cases.

Of the total cases, 1,993 were active while 2,97,515 have recovered.

The death toll presently stands at 1,653 with one more person succumbing to the infectious disease on Saturday.