COVID-19 claimed 969 lives in May, highest in a month

01 June 2021 22:15 IST

The month that has gone by recorded highest cases and deaths in the two waves

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 969 lives in Telangana in May 2021, which is the highest in any month since the first case was detected in the State on March 2, 2020. The month that has gone by has left many people in grief over the loss of their dear ones, and landed them in financial and emotional distress.

A total of 1,34,991 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last month, which is the highest in any month since the first case was detected in the State. The highest of 969 deaths was followed by 611 deaths of COVID-19 patients in April of this year, which clearly indicates that mortalities from the infectious disease were higher in the second wave of COVID. From the first wave to mid of April this year, the highest number of patients who died in a day were 14. However, the mortalities started to increase from April 17, 2021 and over 50 patient deaths in a day were recorded from April 26 which continued through first week of May.

The daily deaths count started to drop again from May 8. Gradually, by the end of the month, less than 20 deaths in a day were reported. On May 31, deaths of 18 people were recorded.

Daily cases too are declining according to details from the daily media bulletin issued by the State Health department. Sharp spike in cases were recorded in April of this year when over one lakh tests in a day were performed. Highest of 10,122 people tested positive for coronavirus on April 26.

Comparative drop in the positive cases too was recorded from May first week. However, number of tests too varied from 60,000 to around 75,000. Senior officials from the State Health department said that the daily tests will be increased again. From May 26 to 29, 90,000 to around one lakh samples were examined and around 3,000 to 3,700 cases were detected in a day.

While the cases and daily deaths may have dropped compared to April, the numbers are still as high as the highest number of cases and deaths in a day during the first wave. Last year, the highest number of cases were 3,018 on August 25, and 14 deaths were reported on multiple days.