COVID-19 cases in Telangana rise by 650, now at 4,207

Daily case load increasing by 500-700 from the past three days

COVID-19 cases in Telangana increased by 650 infections. While 3,557 infections were recorded on Wednesday, the number was 4,207 on Thursday. The daily case load is increasing by 500-700 from the past three days. A similar trajectory of cases, spikes, were observed in April 2021 when the second wave was surging. The highest daily load in the State from March 2, 2020 was 10,122 on April 26 of last year. Similar to the second wave, healthcare workers allege that positivity rate is being underreported currently.

The healthcare workers said that going by the current rate at which the infections are spreading, there could be more cases in the coming days.

Out of the 1,20,215 samples put to test on Thursday, results of 10,136 were awaited. Two more COVID patients have died.

The cases from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have crossed 1,500. Out of the 4,207 new infections, 1,645 were from GHMC, 380 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 336 from Rangareddy.

The cases continue to increase in other districts too as the 154 infections were from Hanamkonda, 107 from Sangareddy, 98 from Khammam, 91 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

COVID patients’ admissions too is increasing: 688 ICU beds and 1,187 oxygen beds were occupied till Thursday evening.

From March 2, 2020 to January 20 of this year, a total of 3.10 crore samples were put through COVID testing and 7,22,403 people were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 26,633 are active cases, 6.91.703 have recovered, and 4.067 people have died.