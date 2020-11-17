COVID-19 cases dip to 502 in Telangana

Lowest daily cases in the past four-and-a-half months

The lowest number of daily cases in Telangana in the past four-and-half months was recorded on Sunday. Only 502 positive cases were detected as only 17,296 samples were examined. Usually, around 40,000 to 45,000 samples are tested in a day.

From July, this is the lowest number of cases. The second lowest of 14,729 tests and 582 cases were recorded on October 25. The number of tests dropped on day of festivals and Sundays. The new 502 cases on Sunday include 141 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 72 from Rangareddy. No case was detected in Yadadri Bhongir and Narayanpet. Results of 288 samples were awaited.

From March 2 to November 15, a total of 48,91,729 samples were examined and 2,57,876 were found to be positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 14,385 were active cases, 2,42,084 have recovered, and 1,407 have died.