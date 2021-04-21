COVID-19 cases, deaths shooting up in Telangana

HYDERABAD

21 April 2021 18:38 IST

State records 6,542 COVID-positive cases and 20 deaths on Tuesday

COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to increase at an alarming rate in Telangana. On Tuesday, 20 COVID-19 patients died and 6,542 were detected with the virus. Day after day, a new highest number of cases and deaths is being recorded. The highest number of deaths in a day last year was 14.

However, doctors in government and private hospitals have been claiming that the deaths are more than what is being mentioned in daily media bulletins. The rate at which number of people with coronavirus is increasing in the State can be understood when data from beginning of the second wave is considered. The cases started to increase again from March 9. From 395 cases on March 20 — a month ago — the daily cases increased to 6,542 on April 20.

Of the 6,542, the highest of 898 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 570 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 532 from Rangareddy. The lowest of 42 were from Mulugu. From March 2, 2020 to April 20 of this year, a total of 1,20,73,090 samples were put to test and 3,67,901 were detected with the virus. Of the total, 46,488 were active cases, 3,19,537 have recovered and 1,876 have died.

