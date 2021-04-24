COVID-19 cases, deaths increase at alarming rate

HYDERABAD

24 April 2021 18:18 IST

On Friday, 7,432 people tested positive and 33 patients died

The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Telangana continue to increase at an alarming rate. On Friday, 7,432 people tested positive and 33 patients have died, according to the daily media bulletin. The cases on Thursday were 6,206 and 29 patients had died. While 1,03,770 samples were tested, results of 5,136 were awaited.

Barring six districts, the remaining of the 33 districts reported triple digit cases. The highest of 1,464 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 606 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 504 from Rangareddy.

The cases are spreading fast in rural districts too as 486 cases were reported from Nizamabad, 325 from Khammam, 280 from Mahbubnagar, 247 from Kamareddy. More districts reported over 200 cases. The lowest of 41 cases were from Nirmal.

Advertising

Advertising

From March 2,2020 to April 23,2021, a total of 1,23,84,797 samples were put to test and 3,87,106 were positive for the virus. Of the total, 58,148 were active cases, 3,26,997 have recovered, and 1,961 have died.