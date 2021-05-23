Covid-19 cases come down by 1,100 in a day as tests slip by 21,000

2,242 new cases, 19 deaths reported on Sunday

The daily COVID-19 cases went down by about 1,100 on Sunday compared to the previous day as the screening tests for novel coronavirus infection were fewer by about 21,000.

A total of 2,242 new positive cases and 19 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 infection during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. on Sunday in Telangana, taking their cumulative total to 5,53,277 and 3,125, respectively. It is the lowest daily positive cases since April 11, when 2,251 cases were reported.

According to a bulletin issued by the Public Health department on the status of COVID-19 cases in the State, the tests done for coronavirus infection on Sunday were 42,526 against 63,120 tests done on Saturday. Results of another 2,231 tests were still awaited as at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday. The positive cases reported on Saturday were 3,308.

With a total of 4,693 infected persons declared recovered on Sunday the total recoveries have also gone up to 5,09,663 and the active cases stood at 40,489. Based on the active cases in a locality, there were 89 active micro containment zones in the State as of Sunday with a highest of 17 in Warangal Urban district followed by 13 in Hyderabad and 12 in Siddipet.