COVID-19 cases at 97,424 in Telangana

COVID-19 cases in Telangana are a few thousand away from the one lakh mark. With 1,724 coronavirus-positive results on Wednesday, the total reached 97,424. Ten more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 729.
The new 1,724 cases include 395 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 169 from Rangareddy, 105 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 101 from Karimnagar, and 91 from Warangal urban.
Of the total 97,424 cases, 21,509 are active, 75,186 have recovered, and 729 have died. Around 15,000 people are under home or institutional isolation. The total number of tests conducted till August 19 to detect coronavirus has crossed 8 lakh. On Wednesday, 23,841 tests were conducted taking the total tests to 8,21,311. Reports of 968 more samples are awaited.
Though the number of tests performed in a day and the total are mentioned in the daily media bulletin, the break up between RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests, number of positive cases between the two tests, is not mentioned in the bulletin any time. In case of beds availability, 3,626 oxygen beds and 569 ICU beds were vacant in 42 State government hospitals on August 19. And 2,039 oxygen beds, 939 ICU beds were available in 155 private hospitals.
