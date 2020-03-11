COVID-19 call centre set up in Peddapalli

The district administration has set up a call centre to disseminate information about COVID-19 and answer queries regarding the disease, symptoms and precautions to be taken.
At a review meeting on COVID-19 here on Tuesday, Collector Sikta Patnaik informed Medical department authorities to educate people by erecting hoardings and posters in the villages and other crowded places. Stating that every fever, cough and cold were not COVID-19, she said “the virus would not spread in our country where the temperature here is very high”. The call centre can be reached by dialling 99890-71042/ 91776-41042.
The Collector also instructed the authorities to set up a help desk at the district headquarters hospital and undertake awareness campaigns on the prevention of COVID-19 in all educational institutions.
