COVID-19: Activist Sunitha Krishnan tests negative

Leading social activist Sunitha Krishnan, who was in isolation at a hospital in Hyderabad since Monday for suspected symptoms of COVID-19, has tested negative.
She tweeted on Tuesday that results of her test has come negative.
Sunitha, who heads the anti-trafficking NGO Prajwala, had voluntarily approached government-run Gandhi Hospital on Monday after her return from Bangkok as she had a mild cough.
She was admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital, the nodal centre for dealing with suspected and positive cases of COVID-19.
Telangana reported first positive case of COVID-19 on Monday. A 24-year-old techie, who had recently returned from Dubai, is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.
