COVID-19: Activist Sunitha Krishnan tests negative

Leading social activist Sunitha Krishnan, who was in isolation at a hospital in Hyderabad since Monday for suspected symptoms of COVID-19, has tested negative.

She tweeted on Tuesday that results of her test has come negative.

The test results for coronavirus has just come in, it is NEGATIVE, what a relief!!!

Many thanks to all my friends & well wishes for your prayers and wishes. — sunitha krishnan (@sunita_krishnan) March 3, 2020

Sunitha, who heads the anti-trafficking NGO Prajwala, had voluntarily approached government-run Gandhi Hospital on Monday after her return from Bangkok as she had a mild cough.

She was admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital, the nodal centre for dealing with suspected and positive cases of COVID-19.

Telangana reported first positive case of COVID-19 on Monday. A 24-year-old techie, who had recently returned from Dubai, is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

Also read: Telangana in combat mode after its first COVID-19 case