Telangana

COVID-19: Activist Sunitha Krishnan tests negative

Sunitha Krishnan | File

Sunitha Krishnan | File   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Leading social activist Sunitha Krishnan, who was in isolation at a hospital in Hyderabad since Monday for suspected symptoms of COVID-19, has tested negative.

She tweeted on Tuesday that results of her test has come negative.

 

Sunitha, who heads the anti-trafficking NGO Prajwala, had voluntarily approached government-run Gandhi Hospital on Monday after her return from Bangkok as she had a mild cough.

She was admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital, the nodal centre for dealing with suspected and positive cases of COVID-19.

Telangana reported first positive case of COVID-19 on Monday. A 24-year-old techie, who had recently returned from Dubai, is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

Also read: Telangana in combat mode after its first COVID-19 case

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 10:37:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/covid-19-activist-sunitha-krishnan-tests-negative/article30969528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY