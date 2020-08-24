COVID-19 | 1,842 more test positive in Telangana

HYDERABAD

24 August 2020 20:24 IST

New cases include 373 from GHMC region; six more deaths registered

Telangana recorded 1,842 COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total to 1,06,091. Two days prior to this, on Friday and Saturday, more than 2,300 cases were recorded as over 40,000 tests were conducted on each day.

On Sunday, a total of 36,282 tests were conducted and 1,842 cases were detected indicating that the drop in the coronavirus-positive samples are related to number of tests performed.

Six more COVID-19 patients died on Sunday. The toll reached 761.

The new cases include 373 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 158 from Nizamabad, 134 from Karimnagar, 113 from Suryapet, 109 from Rangareddy. These are the highest number of cases in a day in Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Suryapet. Results of 895 more samples are awaited.

Of the total 1,06,091 cases, 22,919 are active cases, 82,411 have recovered, and 761 have died. Till Sunday, 9,68,121 tests were performed in the State. The number of tests is likely to cross 10 lakh on Monday.

In the 42 State government hospitals, 3,635 oxygen beds and 584 ICU beds were vacant on Sunday. Of the 42, 100% ICU beds were filled up in district hospitals in Kothagudem, Gadwal, and Sircilla, and Government General Hospital, Suryapet. At Gandhi Hospital, 435 out of the 500 ICU beds were occupied, which is 87% of the total bed strength.