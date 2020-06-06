COVID-19 | 10 more patients die in Telangana

Telangana recorded a sharp spike in COVID cases also fatalties on Saturday. While 206 more samples tested positive for coronavirus, 10 patients succumbed. These are highest number of cases, and deaths in a single day and also the first time that more than 200 cases were recorded.

Of the 206 cases, 152 were recorded in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area , also the highest number recorded so far in the corporation limits in a day.

Of the remaining cases, 18 are from Medchal, 10 from Rangareddy, five each from Nirmal and Yadadri, four from Mahbubnagar, two each from Nagarkurnool and Jagtial, one each from Mahabubabad, Vikarabad, Jangaon, Gadwal, Nalgonda, Badradri, Karimnagar and Mancherial.

Of the total 3,496 cases till date, 1,663 are active cases; 1,710 patients were discharged and 123 have died.

Until a few weeks ago, cases were largely limited to GHMC, Rangareddy and Medchal. Only a few cases were reported from other districts. However, the situation has changed in the past week.

Director of Public Health (DPH) G Srinivasa Rao said that a surge in cases in most of the districts across the State was observed.

The DPH who earlier said that they were tracking cases of people with Influenza Like Illness(ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), to know if there is any spike, has urged people to immediately contact the nearest government health facility if there is onset of ILI or SARI symptoms.

“The public are requested to avoid self-medication, quacks, faith healers and any other indigenous therapy. Seeking medical care soon after onset of symptoms is vital to reduce the morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19,” Dr Rao said.

Of the new cases, 13 are of healthcare professionals and workers of Telangana government hospitals. With this, 60 senior doctors, three nurses at government hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new cases detected on Saturday include two General Medicine Post Graduates (PG), two Cardiology PGS who attended patients at Osmania General Hospital, two house surgeons (MBBS interns) who worked at the Government Dental Hospital.

Besides them, three nurses, two technicians, three Class-IV employees, at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) also tested positive.