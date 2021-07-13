Covaxin shortage mars vaccination drive at urban govt. centres

Corporate hospitals have sufficient doses of Covaxin, Covishield

The wait has got a tad longer for those interested in getting a shot of Covaxin at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (GCVCs) in urban districts. For, the State Health department has run out of stock, and many people who visited the GCVCs for the vaccine in the past few days were forced to return home disappointed. Currently, the distribution of Covishield doses is being adjusted among districts to meet the daily demand.

The shortage of Covaxin is not just limited to Hyderabad, but also neighbouring districts of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri. There are 100 GCVCs in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits which includes Hyderabad and some parts of the other two districts.

“Though Covishield doses are available, it’s not a lot. The stock is being adjusted between districts. This is one of the reasons we are not mobilising people to get the jab at GCVCs, which we were doing until a few weeks ago,” sources in the Health department said.

The department earlier used to provide 1,500-2,000 slots at each of the 100 GCVCs in GHMC region. “Now, around 200 slots are opened at each centre,” sources added.

The shortage was predicted by senior officials in the department a week ago. They were expecting more doses from the Central government on July 11. The officials could not be reached for a comment on when the shortage is expected to be addressed.

The demand for jabs at GCVCs shot up after the government announced anyone above the age of 18 years can get a shot free of cost from July 1. This led to a sharp drop in rush for vaccination at private vaccination centres.

Currently, there is no shortage of Covaxin or Covishield at corporate hospitals. Last month, vaccination slots at corporate hospitals used to be filled up in no time. Now, people are able to register even on spot at the private centres.