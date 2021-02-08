Covaxin rolled out in Telangana

Central Armed Police Forces were administered the vaccine on Monday

Telangana Health department has rolled out Covaxin from Monday. Till February 6, only Covishield was administered across the State. Those who took Covaxin had to sign a consent form before getting the jab.

On Monday, Covaxin was given to Central Armed Police Forces personnel. It would be given to all frontline workers from Tuesday. Among the people who took Covaxin on Monday was the State’s Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.

He too has signed the consent form.

“The consent form for Covaxin is as per one of the conditions of the licence and no way related to efficacy or safety of the vaccine,” Dr Srinivasa said.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16. The first priority was given to Healthcare Workers (HCW) from government sector, followed by those from private sector. The drive for HCWs has come to an end on Friday and the vaccination for the frontline workers has begun from Saturday. Employees of Police, Municipality, Panchayat Raj, and Revenue departments were given the jabs. Besides, Central Armed Police Forces personnel, such as those from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and others too come under frontline workers, and they too are being immunised.

From January 16 to February 6, only Covishield was administered. Along with Covisheild, the State Health department started to administer Covaxin from Monday. The senior official said that both the vaccines will be used from Tuesday.

While the State Health department aimed to vaccinate 51,500 frontline workers on Monday, only 19,923 turned up, which comes to 39% of the target. Five minor Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases were reported.

From January 16 to February 8, a total of 2,28,845 people were given the vaccine. The drive will continue on Tuesday.