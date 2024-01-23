GIFT a SubscriptionGift
COVA partners with SCERT for a pilot project in pedagogy

The program aims to make students more sensitive and responsible, says Mazher Hussain of COVA

January 23, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

COVA, a non-governmental organisation, is partnering with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for a pilot project in pedagogy to develop compassion within the student community.

The  Compassionate Citizenship Program seeks to bring about a ‘paradigm shift in pedagogy’ to make students more sensitive and responsible. An absence of compassion makes students insensitive of social evils such as child labour, dowry, and crimes against women, informed Mazher Hussain of COVA.

The project seeks to go beyond school curriculum and will encourage students to engage with people and issues by means of project works on subjects such as caring for the elderly, accessing public services, social media, environmental issues such as plastic use, and participatory budgeting, a topic that dealing with managing finances of oneself and the family. Lectures by experts, training and field visits.

The pilot project is being implemented in 130 schools in four districts of the State.

