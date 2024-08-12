GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cousins from A.P. caught transporting cannabis oil worth ₹1.08 crore to Bengaluru via Hyderabad

Published - August 12, 2024 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two men from Andhra Pradesh were caught smuggling cannabis oil to Bengaluru via Hyderabad by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of LB Nagar and the Hayath Nagar police. Officials seized 13.5 kg of the contraband, worth ₹1.08 crore, from their possession.

The duo, Vanchurbha Konda Babu, 30, and Vanchurbha Balakrishna, 20, are cousins from Andhra Pradesh who hatched a plan to smuggle and sell cannabis oil in Bengaluru at a higher price.

“They were procuring the contraband from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and were transporting it via Hyderabad as a transit route. Recently, their receiver from Bengaluru placed an order for 14 kg of the oil, following which they started from A.P. on August 10,” said the police.

They were nabbed based on a tip-off on August 11 near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hayathnagar. Efforts are on to nab their receiver.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / narcotics & drug trafficking / arrest / police / Andhra Pradesh / bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.