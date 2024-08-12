Cousins from A.P. caught transporting cannabis oil worth ₹1.08 crore to Bengaluru via Hyderabad

Two men from Andhra Pradesh were caught smuggling cannabis oil to Bengaluru via Hyderabad by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of LB Nagar and the Hayath Nagar police. Officials seized 13.5 kg of the contraband, worth ₹1.08 crore, from their possession.

The duo, Vanchurbha Konda Babu, 30, and Vanchurbha Balakrishna, 20, are cousins from Andhra Pradesh who hatched a plan to smuggle and sell cannabis oil in Bengaluru at a higher price.

“They were procuring the contraband from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and were transporting it via Hyderabad as a transit route. Recently, their receiver from Bengaluru placed an order for 14 kg of the oil, following which they started from A.P. on August 10,” said the police.

They were nabbed based on a tip-off on August 11 near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hayathnagar. Efforts are on to nab their receiver.