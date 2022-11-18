Court work stalled as advocates continue stir

November 18, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hearing of cases came to a standstill before benches of all judges in Telangana High Court, including the one headed by Chief Justice, with advocates abstaining from work on Friday in protest against proposed transfer of Justice A. Abhishek Reddy to Patna High Court.

An executive committee of Telangana High Court Advocates Association (THCAA), accompanied by some of senior counsel of the HC, is likely to meet Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud in Delhi on Saturday. “We will urge the honorable CJI to recall the transfer of Justice Abhishek Reddy,” THCAA president V. Raghunath said on Friday.

Reports from different courts of the State reaching here said that work got paralysed in all other courts as well. “The response was enormous. Members of all bar associations from the district and other lower courts pledged solidarity with our demand to recall the judge’s transfer,” he said.

The association decided to continue to abstain from work indefinitely. It would review the developments on the matter on Monday and decide upon future course of action. Members of the THCAA went to the benches of judges and appealed to the lawyers to abstain from work in protest against the transfer of Justice Abhishek Reddy.

Hearing of almost all cases was adjourned by the judges of respective courts. Nearly 70 lawyers of Ibrahimpatnam Bar Association came to the HC in a bus and participated in the protest programme. They vowed to continue their fight till the judge’s transfer order was revoked.

