Court summons Jagan, 17 others

A special court for Enforcement Directorate cases has issued summons to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and 17 others to appear before it here on Monday in connection with the charge-sheet filed against them by the agency over money laundering in the quid pro quo cases involving several companies and individuals.
The summons related to charge-sheet against Aurobindo Pharma was filed by the ED in a metropolitan sessions judge-cum-special court under Prevention of Money Laundering Act at Nampally in 2016. The ED had filed five other charge-sheets against Mr. Jagan and other accused in the Principal Court for CBI cases, but launched proceedings against Aurobindo Pharma in the sessions court. Mr. Jagan moved the High Court seeking transfer of charge-sheet from sessions court to CBI court where other ED cases were being tried. The High Court conceded the request, upon which the CBI court registered a fresh case and issued summons. The companies and individuals who were served summons include YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Jagati Publications represented by Mr. Jagan, Janani Infrastructure represented by Mr. Jagan, M. Srinivas Reddy, Hetero Drugs, Hetero Labs, Hetero Health Care, K. Nityananda Reddy, Aurobindo Pharma, APL Health Care, P. Sarathchandra Reddy, Trident Life Sciences, P.V. Ramprasad Reddy, M. Prasad Reddy, K. Rajeswari, P.S. Chandramouli and Y. Vijaya Lakshmi Prasad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath