Court summons Jagan, 17 others

CBI court to take up quid pro quo case against Aurobindo Pharma filed by the ED

A special court for Enforcement Directorate cases has issued summons to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and 17 others to appear before it here on Monday in connection with the charge-sheet filed against them by the agency over money laundering in the quid pro quo cases involving several companies and individuals.

The summons related to charge-sheet against Aurobindo Pharma was filed by the ED in a metropolitan sessions judge-cum-special court under Prevention of Money Laundering Act at Nampally in 2016. The ED had filed five other charge-sheets against Mr. Jagan and other accused in the Principal Court for CBI cases, but launched proceedings against Aurobindo Pharma in the sessions court. Mr. Jagan moved the High Court seeking transfer of charge-sheet from sessions court to CBI court where other ED cases were being tried. The High Court conceded the request, upon which the CBI court registered a fresh case and issued summons. The companies and individuals who were served summons include YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Jagati Publications represented by Mr. Jagan, Janani Infrastructure represented by Mr. Jagan, M. Srinivas Reddy, Hetero Drugs, Hetero Labs, Hetero Health Care, K. Nityananda Reddy, Aurobindo Pharma, APL Health Care, P. Sarathchandra Reddy, Trident Life Sciences, P.V. Ramprasad Reddy, M. Prasad Reddy, K. Rajeswari, P.S. Chandramouli and Y. Vijaya Lakshmi Prasad.