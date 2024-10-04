ADVERTISEMENT

Court sentences 200 people to jail term for harassing women during Ganesh fest

Published - October 04, 2024 10:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Based on video/photo evidence collected by the Hyderabad She Teams, 200 of the 996 people nabbed for misbehaving with women devotees during the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad, were sentenced to three days of jail time on Friday. The court also slapped a fine of ₹1,050 on each of them.

The remaining 796 offenders, for whom video evidence could not be captured, were counselled in the presence of their family members, the police said.

They were warned about their conduct and ordered to attend She Team’s counselling sessions at regular intervals. Moreover, the police said these individuals will remain under surveillance to monitor their behaviour to ensure such incidents do not repeat.

The offenders were caught red-handed engaging in indecent behaviour at Khairatabad Bada Ganesh and other crowded areas in the city. Cases under Section 70(c) of The Hyderabad City Police Act and 292 BNS were registered against them and they were produced before the magistrate along with the evidence.

