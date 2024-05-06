Court in Delhi once again rejects BRS MLC Kavitha’s bail

May 06, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s bail was rejected yet again on Monday by The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi, leaving her family and the BRS cadre disappointed.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja rejected her application stating that bail could not be granted at this stage of the probe. Ms. Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate first for her alleged role in money laundering in the Delhi Liquor Policy case and was sent to Tihar Jail. The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the liquor policy case, arrested her when she was in jail.

The daughter of BRS president and former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was arrested from her residence in Hyderabad on March 15 on charges of being a part of the ‘South Gang’ that allegedly paid ₹ 100 crore to the AAP government in Delhi for altering the liquor policy of the Delhi government to suit their business needs.

Ms. Kavitha was under the scanner of investigating agencies for nearly two years and was also questioned last year for her alleged role, which became a huge political issue in Telangana before the Assembly elections. She had been maintaining that it was purely political vendetta to target her father and then Chief Minister KCR. Even in her bail application, she argued that the case had political overtones and brought disrepute to her father and the BRS party before the Parliament elections.

She also cited hypertension and medication for the bail apart from her son’s examinations and his need for the mother to be by his side.

