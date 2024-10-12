ADVERTISEMENT

Courses at Young India Skill University to commence on November 4; admissions open from Dasara

Published - October 12, 2024 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The courses offered include Warehouse Executive; Key Consignor Executive; Finishing Skills in Nursing Excellence and Pharma Associate

The Hindu Bureau

The logo of Young India Skills University | Photo Credit: https://yisu.in/about/#logo

The courses at Young India Skill University will begin from November 4, 2024. The university announced on Friday (October 11, 2024) that admissions to four courses are open from Dasara. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Three schools initially

The university has launched three schools: the School of Logistics and E-Commerce, the School of Healthcare, and the School of Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences. 

The four courses

The courses offered include Warehouse Executive and Key Consignor Executive under Logistics and E-Commerce; Finishing Skills in Nursing Excellence under Healthcare, and the Pharma Associate Program under Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline for applications

“Interested and eligible students are encouraged to apply on YISU’s official website (https://yisu.in/) before October 29, 2024. The courses will commence on November 4, 2024, and will be conducted temporarily at the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) and the National Academy of Construction campuses in Hyderabad,” as per a press release. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

YISU logo

The YISU logo has 24 spokes surrounding the India map, all in royal blue. At the bottom are seven stars. According to the university’s website, the logo conveys a strong, value-driven identity for YISU, aligning with its mission to shape skilled professionals with a balance of tradition, ethics, and modern capabilities. 

“The spokes surrounding the map of India represent the 24 principles of Dharma, symbolizing the university’s dedication to fostering ethical and moral integrity in its graduates. Complementing this is the white theme, which stands for purity and perfection, highlighting the university’s aim for excellence in both academics and practical training. The inclusion of the seven stars symbolizes the Saptarishi Mandal, referring to the seven enlightened beings, further reinforcing the institution’s focus on enlightenment, wisdom, and spiritual growth,” according to the website. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US