Course on cyber security for all degree students from this year

June 09, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana universities will offer a four credits course on cyber security for all the degree courses irrespective of the stream from this year to enhance the employability skills and make the students equip with the latest technologies.

Similarly, the B.Sc.(Hon.) Computer Science will also be introduced from this academic year. The decision was taken at the Vice-Chancellors meeting held on Friday at the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The meeting was attended by Prof. R. Limbadri, chairman, TSCHE; Vakati Karuna, Secretary, Education; Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education; Prof. V. Venktaka Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE., and six Vice-Chancellors. Interestingly, Prof. Ravinder Gupta, Vice- Chancellor of Telangana University, who is at loggerheads with the government, was absent.

The meeting discussed the reforms to be undertaken during this academic year, and new courses to be launched while the Vice-Chancellors shared their experiences. It was decided to implement their recommendations in the assessment and evaluation system from this academic year. It was also decided to make sector skill courses available to more students in the State.

Ms. Vakati Karuna said that as part of the Telangana decade celebrations, the Higher Education Department will celebrate the festival of studies on June 20 across the State, according to N. Srinivasa Rao, secretary, TSCHE.

