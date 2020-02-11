Courier service told to pay ham operator ₹ 2 lakh

A ham radio operator was in for a relief as a consumer forum directed The Professional Couriers to pay ₹ 2 lakh compensation after a radio it delivered was damaged in transit.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum Hyderabad – III was dealing with a complaint filed by D Bharathi, a resident of Saidabad. The complainant had participated in an expedition to Lakshadweep in 2007 along with the National Institute of Amateur Radio. The ham radio was a gift to her from a Japanese participant.

The complainant stated that she wanted the radio to be delivered to one Pradeep M N Kumar in Bengaluru, approached the courier company and paid ₹ 1,600 in June 2018. She instructed the representative to be careful with the package. Despite this, the ham radio that was delivered to the address was damaged. She later demanded a payment of ₹ 2 lakh from the company and even sent a legal notice.

The forum noted that despite receiving notice, the company failed to appear before it.

Taking the evidence placed on record, the forum noted that there has been a deficiency of service on the part of the company.

“It is therefore, proved that the opposite party which has the obligation to deliver the consignment safely was negligent in handing over the consignment and delivered it in a damaged condition at Bangalore. There is therefore, deficiency of service on the part of the opposite party in rendering courier service to the complainant,” the forum said.

Apart from the compensation, the forum directed the company to pay ₹ 5,000 as costs.

Vijaya Bank

The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Vijaya Bank to pay ₹ 50,000 as compensation to an account holder for rendering the account of a customer inoperable despite him depositing a ₹ 10 lakh cheque which was credited.

Commission President Justice MSK Jaiswal and Member Meena Ramanathan were dealing with an appeal filed by P Narasimha Rathnam, a resident of Qutbullapur. He said that a borrower had given him a cheque of ₹ 10 lakh which was presented to the bank on November 11, 2013 and was credited to his account on November 11, 2013.

He then withdrew ₹ 2.18 lakh. However, 12 days later, the bank sent him a communication stating the account was marked ‘in lien’ as the cheque deposited was dishonoured.

The Commission noted that the bank should have returned the dishonoured cheque to the complainant. Not doing so has deprived the complainant to file a cheque dishonour case under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The lien attributed to the complainant’s account after 12 days has not been properly explained, it stated.

Apart from the compensation, the Commission directed the bank to operate the bank account and transact the over ₹ 7.91 lakh in it. Costs of ₹ 10,000 were also imposed.