ADVERTISEMENT

Couple sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnap, rape, murder and robbery of a Lambada woman

Published - September 15, 2024 06:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

The Rangareddy district court sentenced a couple to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life for kidnapping, rape, murder and robbery of Lambada woman in July 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuruva Swamy and Masanamolla Narsamma abducted the woman from a labour adda in Mallampet village on July 25, 2021. The accused took Bhamini to a secluded location, where she was subjected to a brutal sexual assault before being murdered. The perpetrators then stole her jewellery.

Following the complaint filed by the victim’s son, police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage. The charges against them included kidnapping, rape, murder, robbery and violations of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

On September 13, 2024, the court found both Kuruva Swamy and Masanamolla Narsamma guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹300 each.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US