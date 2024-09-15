Couple sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnap, rape, murder and robbery of a Lambada woman

The Rangareddy district court sentenced a couple to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life for kidnapping, rape, murder and robbery of Lambada woman in July 2021.

Kuruva Swamy and Masanamolla Narsamma abducted the woman from a labour adda in Mallampet village on July 25, 2021. The accused took Bhamini to a secluded location, where she was subjected to a brutal sexual assault before being murdered. The perpetrators then stole her jewellery.

Following the complaint filed by the victim’s son, police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage. The charges against them included kidnapping, rape, murder, robbery and violations of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

On September 13, 2024, the court found both Kuruva Swamy and Masanamolla Narsamma guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹300 each.

