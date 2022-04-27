Couple returning from Australia killed in accident

A non-resident Indian couple from Australia, on way to their home town in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, was killed instantly after their hired car met with an accident on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in Suryapet district on Wednesday.

The accident, according to Chivvemla police, was reported around 2.30 a.m., and both P. Hemambaradaram, 46, and his wife Rajitha were killed on the spot.

Their daughter and son, aged below 10, and the driver sustained injuries, and were shifted for emergency care.

It was reported that Hemambaradaram was working with a firm in Australia, and after arriving in Hyderabad they hired a car to reach their village Reddigudem.

According to police, the car lost control when it reached Gumpula village limits on the highway. It was suspected that the driver was drowsy at the wheel and he might have rammed the vehicle into the median.

Chivvemla police opened a probe.