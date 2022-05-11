Couple found murdered, role of relatives suspected

A 60-year-old farmer and his 55-year-old wife were bludgeoned to death by miscreants at Challapalli village in Manthani mandal of Peddapalli district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police identified the victims as Kotha Sambaiah and Lakshmi.

The assailants barged into their house on Wednesday morning and battered them to death with sharp objects. The brutal twin murder came to light at about 7.30 a.m. when some neighbours found the couple’s bodies lying near the entrance of their house, sources said.

Family members of the victims suspect the involvement of some of their close relatives owing to a land dispute.

Police registered a case based on a complaint by Ravi, son of the deceased couple, and are investigating.