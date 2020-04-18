Couple killed in Warangal accident

An elderly couple was killed on the spot when a speeding car rammed them near Rampur on Saturday.

They were identified as Naini Ilaiah (60) and wife Venkatamma (55), residents of Rampur village of Dharmasagar mandal. They were returning home from bank after drawing their pension amount.

In the CCTV visuals which went viral, both of them were seen walking slowly and crossing the median when a speeding car ran over them. The driver did not stop the vehicle. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the deceased to MGM Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Speaking to The Hindu, City Police Commissioner V. Ravinder said special teams have been formed to nab the driver.

Relatives who gathered at the spot said the couple went to a bank on the other side of the road to draw ₹1,500 dole given by the State government as COVID-19 relief. “Ilaiah was physically challenged while his wife Venkatamma was working as daily wage labourer,” they said.

Dharmasagar Inspector Md Shadulla Baba said the speeding car proceeded towards Hyderabad. “We collected the CCTV footage of the incident and are on lookout for the driver. We have identified the car registration number as AP10TV2175,” he said, adding that they registered a case under Section 304 (A) IPC (causing death by rash or negligent act).