Couple killed in road accident

April 28, 2022 21:00 IST

A couple was killed after they were run over by a tipper under Kukatpally police station limits here on Thursday afternoon.

The victims, Hanumatha Rao, retired government employee and his wife Lalita, an outsourced employee at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, residents of Sriram Nagar at Jagadgirigutta, were going towards Maitre Nagar from Sai Baba Nagar when Rao lost control on his bike and they fell down. “They were immediately ran over by a tipper moving in the same direction,” police said.

