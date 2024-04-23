Couple killed in car crash at Suryapet

April 23, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

A couple was killed in a road mishap when the sedan they were travelling in crashed into parked container truck at high speed at Mukundapuram village of Suryapet on Monday morning. The driver of the illegally parked lorry, Sheelendra Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested.

The SP of Suryapet police, Rahul Hegde said that the couple, S. Naveen Raja, 29, and Venkata Vijaya Bhargavi, 27, hailing from Khammam district, and currently residing in Hayathnagar, Hyderabad, were heading to Vijayawada. Naveen, a physics lecturer at an intermediate college in Vijayawada, married Bhargavi about two years ago.

The impact on collision was such that the car, bearing the number TS 04 FA 6894, was completely crushed and mangled under the rear end of the lorry.

“The lorry was also heading in the same direction. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the car was being driven at a high speed and Naveen was reportedly unable to slow down the vehicle in due time, resulting in the crash. The accident was reported at around 8.35 a.m.,” said the official.

A case was booked under section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC and the bodies, after retrieval from the crashed vehicle, were shifted for postmortem examination.

