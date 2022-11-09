Couple jumps before train 

A man and a woman, in their 20s, allegedly ended life by jumping before a train in Yadagirigutta mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district early hours of Wednesday.

The victims were identified as U. Ganesh, 25, and 23-year-old Nalanda, both hailing from Baswapur village of Bhuvanagiri mandal.

According to the police, the woman was married to one Yadagiri, an employee at the Yadadri temple, three years ago. It was suspected that Ganesh and Nalanda had known each other for long, and her marriage with Yadagiri was not as per her wishes.

It was learnt that Mr. Yadagiri approached the police late on Tuesday when he returned home from work and did not find his wife. In the early hours on Wednesday, the Government Railway Police traced the dismembered bodies on the railway tracks near Bahupeta stage.

The local police transferred the remains of the victims to the Bhongir Area Hospital for further procedure. A probe was opened.

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040 – 6620 2000.