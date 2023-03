Couple injured after car hits road divider, catches fire in Telangana

March 30, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

A couple was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in hit a road divider and caught fire at Rudraram on Thursday. According to sources, the car, coming to Sangareddy from BHEL, hit the road divider after its front tyres burst. The couple was taken to a hospital. ADVERTISEMENT

